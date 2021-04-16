Rand performs best against the dollar

JOHANNESBURG: The rand broke through the key technical level of R14.3950 yesterday, strengthening 1.62 percent on the day, to close at R14.16.

Andre Cilliers, the currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said the rand was the best-performing currency against the dollar compared to a basket of the 15 major global currencies.

The rand also gained strongly against both the euro and the pound. This morning saw the local currency trading slightly off yesterday's closing levels, at R14.19/$, R16.99/€, and R19.55/£.

“We did see some good importer demand for the first time in a while yesterday as they took advantage of the better levels,” said Cilliers.

Commodities