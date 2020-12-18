Rand reaches a 10-month high boosted by US fiscal package

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - THE RAND rose to a 10-month high yesterday as risk appetite rose on renewed hopes of a US stimulus package and a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep rates low until the economy recovered. The local currency exchanged hands at R14.67 to the greenback last night, powering to its pre-Covid-19 levels as US lawmakers inched closer to agreeing to a $900 billion (R13.37 trillion) pandemic relief package that could include $600 stimulus cheques and extended unemployment benefits. The US Fed also held benchmark interest rates near zero and pledged to use the central bank’s full range of tools until the labour market and the economy had recovered from the pandemic. Analysts said the rand also rallied on hopes that a roll-out of vaccines would support a global recovery. South Africa’s stocks benefited from the sentiment towards riskier assets, with mining, banks and resources stocks recording significant gains. The JSE All Share Index rose 1.52 percent to surge beyond the 60 000 points level for the first time since August 2018, while the Top40 Index rose 1.49 percent to 55 323 points. The mining index accelerated 3.13 percent to 55 823 points, banks advanced 0.38 percent to 6 941 points while resources strengthned 2.82 percent to 58 277 points.

General retailers continued a fourday winning streak, up 1.2 percent before reversing their gains to decline 1.57 percent to 4 539 points.

Markets.com chief analyst Niel Wilson said global factors had seen the dollar retreating at the benefit of emerging markets.

“Market sentiment appears buoyed by hopes US lawmakers can strike a stimulus deal and Brexit talks are close to a breakthrough, albeit they are still hanging by a thread and the deadline is only two weeks away,” Wilson said.

The rand has made a serious comeback since its weakest level of R19.05 against the dollar in April at the height of the initial hard lockdown.

The currency shrugged off concerns over surging Covid-19 cases and the possibility of more restrictions as South Africa recorded more than 10 000 daily infections on Wednesday for the first time since August.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the country was experiencing exponential growth in daily cases, and that the government would look at more curbs to halt the spread.

TreasuryONE’s Andre Botha said the rand was leading the strengthening of emerging market currencies.

Botha said a break below R14.70 could see more strength to R14.50 against the greenback.

“The heightened optimism over a Brexit trade deal and US stimulus deal before Christmas, along with the Fed's announcement that interest rates would remain at zero and that the bond-buying programme would continue until the US economy recovers, unemployment drops, and they reach their 2 percent inflation target has seen risk appetite surge …” Botha said.

BUSINESS REPORT