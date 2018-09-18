The JSE All Share (-0.5 percent) ended lower yesterday pulled by losses in large industrial (-1.8 percent) and retail (-1.5 percent) shares. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-1.2 percent) traded lower. In local news, retail names such as Clicks (-4.2 percent) and Spar (-3.0 percent) were among the day’s biggest drags.

