Rand recovers earlier losses

The rand clawed back losses as the dollar rally stalled, with shuffling in the US Treasury market dictating a mood shift towards FX, according to NKC Research. The post-Fed risk-off trade peaked during the morning session in Asia, continued to reverse in London and European trading.

The US Treasury curve underwent a massive flattening shift following last week’s more hawkish than expected FOMC decision as market participants scrambled to unwind reflation trades. Yields surged in the belly of the curve as the timing of Fed rate hikes was pulled forward, but that also eased inflation fears, pushing bond yields lower and narrowing break-even spreads. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.87 percent stronger at R14.25/$, after trading in range of R14.22/$ to R14.40/$. The rand traded flat overnight.