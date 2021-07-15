Rand remains under pressure

THE rand was caught between opposing forces as violent looting entered a sixth day, but external tailwinds provided some shelter while technical resistance allowed the local unit to recover some losses later during the session, according to NKC Research.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.1 percent stronger at R14.58/$, after trading in the range of R14.55/$ – R14.79/$. The rand strengthened overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R14.40/$ – R14.70/$.s. The JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index (+0.08 percent) increased slightly.