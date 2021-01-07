Rand runs out of momentum

JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded a touch softer amid caution that South Africa may be headed for a further tightening of the Covid-19 restrictions belt as the national coronavirus command council convenes according to NKC Research.

On the international stage, rising oil prices, and increased expectations for bigger fiscal stimulus under the Democrat-controlled Senate. Meanwhile, the rand was steady in after-hours trading as investors awaited the release of the December FOMC meeting minutes for direction.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.60 percent weaker at R15.06/$, after trading in range of R14.89/$ - R15.15/$. The rand traded flat overnight. Expected range today R14.80/$ - R15.20/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+1.54 percent) rose to its highest level on record yesterday bolstered by major resource and commodity stocks. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.65 percent) traded higher.