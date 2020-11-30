Rand runs out of steam

JOHANNESBURG - The rand lost momentum as the risk rally showed signs slowing, but remained near multi-week highs against the greenback according to NKC Research.

A favourable external backdrop shaped by vaccine optimism and a policy-led softening in the greenback shelter the local unit, while carry appeal remains alive and well as foreign investors seek to benefit from an expected compression in the risk premium in local currency bonds.

We believe that the Fed minutes from the November policy meeting underscored the FOMC’s very dovish forward guidance, supporting our call that rate lift-off does not take place until mid-2024.

While officials at the time of the meeting were content with the current composition, size and maturity duration of its QE purchases, we assess that worsening economic conditions will lead officials to extend the duration of QE Treasury asset purchases, and possibly ramp up the size.

The Fed could act before the next FOMC meeting slated for December 15-16, with the most opportune time being November 30, when the Fed announces its next round of monthly asset purchases.