Rand slips as dollar rebounds

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

JOHANNESBURG - We are seeing a rebound in the dollar after the greenback faced seven weeks of losses, as investors bet on a fresh stimulus deal for the struggling US economy according Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

Key engagements between the US and China are also in focus as the two nations are set to meet later this week.

UK employment is due for release today, followed by local manufacturing production and US PPI. Stats SA has postponed the release of local unemployment data.

We start the day at R17.65/$, R20.73/€ and R23.0/£.

