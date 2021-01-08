Rand slips on firmer dollar

JOHANNESBURG - The rand lost its footing amid a scramble to cover shorts on a dollar turn after an initial sentiment boost on the back of a US blue sweep according to NKC Research.

With Democrats winning the two Georgia Senate run off races, they will hold a “soft” 50-vote majority. Control of the Senate will allow President-elect Biden to enact more of his ambitious fiscal agenda while boosting prospects for more fiscal stimulus and more rapid economic growth in 2021-22.

We expect additional fiscal stimulus will come in two forms. Congress will likely pass, on a bipartisan basis, additional stimulus checks totalling $1,400 (R21630.00) per person on top of the $600 checks passed at the end last year.

Thereafter, President Biden will attempt to pass some of his spending and tax proposals via the budget reconciliation process requiring only a simple majority. The third round of stimulus checks should lift GDP by 0.7 percent. We forecast real GDP growth will average 4.3 percent in 2021, following an anticipated 3.4 percent contraction in 2020.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted weaker at R15.45/$. The local unit traded steady overnight. Expected range today R15.00/$ - R15.50/$.