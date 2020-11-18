Rand softens as markets prepare for Sarb meeting

JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand ebbed as traders closed out long positions ahead of the Sarb rates decision and global risk-on sentiment lost some momentum.

Traders booked profits after a strong rally in the rand, signalling caution ahead of the Sarb decision due November 19. The consensus is for a hold in the repo rate at a record low of 3.5 percent, with 17 out of 22 economists surveyed by Reuters predicted no-change in the policy stance.

Along with four other analysts surveyed, we pencilled in a 25-bps rate cut at this week’s meeting. A policy-led softening in the greenback supports a stronger outlook for the rand, tempering imported inflation (notably fuel), which the monetary policy committee will take in consideration in assessment of the inflation outlook. Furthermore, the brittle growth environment and fragile demand-side warrant another jolt of monetary stimulus.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.46 percent weaker at R15.39 /$, after trading in range of R15.31/$ - R15.44/$. The rand remained on the back foot overnight. Expected range today R15.20/$ - R15.65/$.

