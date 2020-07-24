Rand staggers onto the back foot

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand traded on a weaker footing during the European session as rising geopolitical risks clipped risk appetite while the Sarb played into expectations with a 25-bps rate cut according to NKC Research.

On Thursday, government unveiled changes to the virus loan scheme which include replacement of a cap on the turnover of eligible companies with a R100 million limit on loan size, expanding categories that the proceeds may be used for as well as increasing the period over which it could be drawn down from three to six months. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.53 percent weaker at R16.55/$, after trading in range of R16.41/$ - R16.70/$. The rand traded weaker overnight in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation yesterday evening. Expected range today R16.50/$ - R16.85 /$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.5 percent) was lifted by gains in large gold (+3.2 percent) and platinum (+4.7 percent) mining stocks. In local news, Vodacom (-1.7 percent) reported upbeat first quarter earnings results thanks to higher demand for its products and services. Meanwhile, news of an expected delay at Sasol’s (-1.8 percent) US plant weighed on its share price.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price whipsawed lower yesterday afternoon. Rising US crude inventories and an ongoing surge in global coronavirus cases weigh on fuel demand prospects. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 0.90 percent lower at $43.92pb. Crude prices steadied during Asian trade this morning, after yesterday’s steep decline.

Like the Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE