Rand steadies overnight

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency started the week on the back foot as risk-off sentiment nocked the local unit from a six-month high reached against the greenback last week according to NKC Research.

The global equity market selloff gathered significant momentum during the European session, sparking a strong flight-to-safety bid and spilling over to the South African bourse. The risk-off mood followed ongoing concerns about coronavirus second-wave infections as UK and European cases rise and the US death toll approaches 200,000.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 3.52 percent weaker at R16.87/$, after trading in range of R16.25/$ - R16.94/$. The rand steadied overnight. Expected range today R16.50/$ - R17.00/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-2.48 percent) ended lower yesterday, dragged by losses across the board, as global equity markets sold off. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-1.64 percent) traded softer.