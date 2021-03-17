Rand strengthens after consumer confidence rises to a one-year high

JOHANNESBURG - THE RAND strengthened to a near two-week high yesterday, exchanging hands at R14.80 against the dollar during intraday trade after consumer confidence rose to an one-year high in the first quarter. The domestic currency recovered after closing in the red at R14.92 against the greenback on Monday as ongoing loadshedding weighed on investor sentiment. However, it got a lift as consumer confidence recovered lost ground back to levels seen exactly a year ago before the Covid-19 pandemic, but still remained in contractionary level in the first quarter of 2021. The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) edged up to -9 index points in the first quarter of 2021 from -12 points in the last three months of 2020. This reading was much better than the collapse to a 35-year low in CCI of -33 index points in the second quarter of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions. The economic outlook index booked another solid gain of 7 index points to reach a level of -5 points, the best reading since the second quarter of 2019. FNB said the continued recovery in the CCI during the first quarter of 2021 can be ascribed to further increases in the economic outlook and household finances sub-indices of the CCI.

However, FNB said consumer confidence in general remained depressed as the latest reading of -9 points was still well below the average CCI reading of +2 points since 1994.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said that the sharp decline in Covid-19 infection rates and the extension of social grants had boosted confidence.

“A range of positive developments in all likelihood supported the sustained recovery in consumer confidence during the first quarter,” Matikinca-Ngwenya said.

“Notwithstanding some challenges and delays, the eventual commencement of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to thousands of healthcare workers may also have lifted the spirits of some South Africans.

A breakdown of the CCI per household income group showed that the confidence level of high-income consumers remained the lowest of all the income groups. Middle-income confidence and low-income confidence posted the largest gains in the first quarter of 2021.

Anchor Capital’s investment analyst Casey Delport said low-income households would begin to feel the pinch from surging petrol and paraffin prices, marked increases in excise duties on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products and below-inflation increases in the monetary values of social grants.

“These factors will place significant pressure on low income consumers in particular – and thus potentially further deflate confidence levels,” Delport said. “Employment levels would have to rebound considerably to counter these unfavourable dynamics.”

[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT