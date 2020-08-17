Rand strengthens as SA prepares for level 2 lockdown

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency whipsawed on Friday, as appetite form emerging market currencies in general was dented by bleak Chinese retail sales data according to NKC Research.

However, the rand shook off dreary EM sentiment and concerns about load shedding to end the local session on a firmer footing. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.29 percent stronger at R17.36/$, after trading in range of R17.33/$ - R17.49/$. The rand strengthened early this morning after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced over the weekend that South Africa will move to level 2 lockdown. Expected range today R17.20/$ - R17.45/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-0.60 percent) tracked global stock markets lower on Friday. Meanwhile, Sibanye Stillwater (+9.79 percent) said last week that it expects to have turned a profit in H1 2020. The local miner predicts headline earnings per share (Heps) for the six months ended June to come in at 350 cents compared with a loss of 54 cents per share for the comparable period in 2019. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.28 percent) dipped.