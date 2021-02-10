Rand trades firmer against the greenback

JOHANNESBURG - The rand was bolstered by US stimulus optimism, which fuelled risk appetite and lifted commodity currencies according to NKC Research.

The greenback traded near a two-week low as demand for riskier assets improved, with traders looking ahead to an expected global economy recovery in 2021.

The recent bout of resilience demonstrated by commodity prices, which partially reflects underlying trade and industrial recovery, supports a favouring of emerging market local-currency bonds – South African Government Bonds in particular are expected to benefit.

A frail domestic backdrop aside – including setbacks to the inoculation programme and ongoing power supply disruptions – the policy-led softening in the US dollar will strengthen the rand’s carry appeal.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.68 percent stronger at R14.79/$, after trading in range of R14.76/$ - R14.94/$. The rand traded firmer overnight, reaching its best level since early January. Expected range today R14.60/$ - R14.90/$.