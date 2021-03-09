Rand trades flat overnight

JOHANNESBURG - The rand sunk in tandem with emerging market peers as the MSCI EM FX index was on track to post its largest daily drop in a year, pressured by rising US yields according to NKC Research.

This came after a mild risk-on mood to open the session in Asia after the US Senate this weekend passed the $1.9trn (R29.38 trillion) rescue package, Chinese February trade figures came in stronger than expected, and crude oil prices gapped higher to open following a missile attack on a key Saudi Arabian oil facility.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.69 percent weaker at R15.45/$, after trading in range of R15.32/$ - R15.57/$. The rand traded flat overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R15.20/$ - R15.70/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-0.12 percent) ended in negative territory yesterday, dragged by losses in large technology (-5.76 percent) stocks. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.61 percent) traded higher.