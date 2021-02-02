Rand trades little changed as Ramaphosa eases lockdown restrictions

JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded firmer in tandem with thawing risk aversion, although a brittle growth and fiscal backdrop present downside risk to the local unit according to NKC Research.

On domestic soil, the announcement of another ‘family meeting’ by the president on Monday evening grabbed headlines, with expectations for a moderate loosening of some lockdown restrictions.

Lifting the alcohol sales ban, albeit partially, will limit the loss of fiscal revenue and reactivate a sector that is crucial for the economy.

The tourism industry can also breathe a sigh of relief as the closure of local beaches before had a significant impact on the coastal towns’ economies, after many people cancelled their holiday plans in December.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.85 percent stronger at R15.07/$, after trading in range of R14.97/$ - R15.23/$. The rand traded little changed overnight after President Ramaphosa eased certain lockdown measures. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R14.90/$ - R15.20/$.