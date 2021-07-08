Rand trades little changed

The rand oscillated as market watchers awaited the US Fed minutes of the June meeting, according to NKC Research.

The local news flow was dominated by political events surrounding Jacob Zuma. The former president surrendered himself to police less than one hour before midnight yesterday evening, following a night of high drama during which a unit of heavily armed police unit was on its way to arrest the former president at his home in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.