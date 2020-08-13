Rand trades on a firmer footing against the greenback

JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded on a firmer footing against the greenback despite cautious sentiment amid US-Sino trade tensions and a soft retail sales release according to NKC Research.

The dollar was hurt by the stall in fiscal stimulus talks, although an upbeat US inflation reading supported follow-through Treasury selling, building on a better-than-expected PPI release earlier this week. Headline and core inflation both rose by 0.6 percent m-o-m in July, while the y-o-y trend for headline CPI picked up to a 1.0 percent pace from 0.6 percent in June. While consumer prices are rebounding from the pandemic shock, there is still a long way to go to a full recovery. Further, inflation will not sustainably achieve the Fed’s 2 percent y-o-y target until a vaccine or therapeutic is found and virus fears have faded. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.07 percent stronger at R17.36/$, after trading in range of R17.34/$ - R17.57/$. Expected range today R17.20/$ - R17.55/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.44 percent) ended in the black yesterday, in step with major global stock markets. Gains were pretty much scattered across the board, with the exception of gold mining (-0.60 percent) and top financial (-0.74 percent) stocks. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.25 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil