Rand trades slightly firmer overnight

THE rand oscillated during the European session as traders await to outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, although general risk aversion started to lift, according to NKC Research.

NKC Research foresees no major change in the FOMC policy statement and expects chairperson Jerome Powell will retain a very dovish tone, even as the FOMC pivots away from its “extremely dovish and patient” stance. While he will probably reiterate that “the standard of substantial further progress (towards their dual mandate) is a ways’ off”, he will also relay that policymakers advanced their discussion on the timing, composition and size of prospective QE tapering.