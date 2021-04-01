Rand trades slightly weaker overnight

JOHANNESBURG – The rand strengthened yesterday again dropping below the R14.8/$ mark according to NKC Research.

The latest trade data surprised to the upside, supporting the view that global trade remained robust earlier this year. South Africa continues to benefit from higher prices of key export materials, and a pick-up in external demand as the global recovery takes hold, albeit with regular stumbles, has also supported exports.

Higher exports and the subsequent improvement in the trade surplus should support the rand going forward. Yesterday, also saw the announcement of several long-term bond auctions to be held next week.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.12 percent stronger at R14.77/$, after trading in range of R14.75/$ – R14.96/$. The local unit traded slightly weaker overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R14.65/$ – R15.00/$.

South African bourse