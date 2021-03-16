Rand trades steady against the greenback

JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded in a narrow band as power generation woes weighed on sentiment, and traders were cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting later this week.

Eskom stated on Monday that it aims to lift power plant performance “to acceptable levels” by end-2021 as load-shedding dragged into a new week.

“Acceptable performance” is seen as achieving a score of above 70 percent of its Energy Availability Factor, up from a current 65 percent. Eskom indicated it currently faces uncertainty on about 6,000 MW – out of a total capacity of 44,000 MW – “at any time,” with power supply seen as “remaining volatile” until at least September.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.37 percent stronger at R14.93/$, after trading in range of R14.83/$ - R15.03/$. The rand strengthened during yesterday’s New York trading session and was steady this morning. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R14.70/$ - R15.00/$.

South African bourse