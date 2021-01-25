Rand trades steady overnight

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency traded on the back foot in Friday’s session as global risk sentiment soured according to NKC Research.

Mindful of the elevated near-term risks to the baseline, the rand is expected to benefit from an external backdrop and policy-led correction of the dollar.

Near-terms risks may stem from negative demand surprises in advanced economies, although authorities remain committed to strengthen stimulus response, which will support the rand’s carry allure.

In this regard, the ECB may underestimate the near-term downside risks to activity, but at this stage there is little more monetary policy could do to offset the drag.

After Thursday’s announcement, the ECB communication implies a soft cap on regional bond yields and spreads among sectors and jurisdictions.