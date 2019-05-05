SEIFSA said on Friday its annual awards for excellence had seen a record increase in the number of entries. Picture: Bloomberg

JOHANNESBURG - The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA) said on Friday its annual awards for excellence had seen a record increase in the number of entries, indicating their growing popularity and prestige. SEIFSA CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba said the awards, introduced five years ago, offered an opportunity for companies in the metals and engineering sector to be honoured by peers for their capabilities, expertise and innovation.

He said Youth Employment Services (YES) CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville would be guest speaker at this year's awards.

"The challenge of youth unemployment is a serious one and calls for government, business and labour to work together to address it. It is for this reason that we have invited Ms Ismail-Saville," said Nyatsumba.

The award ceremony is set for May 23 in Johannesburg.

The winner and runner-up in the "Most Innovative Company of the Year" category will get entry tickets to attend the South African Innovation Summit in Cape Town in September.

- African News Agency (ANA)