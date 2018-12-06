Luis Lopez Chief Executive of Honoris United Universities and Dr Ahmed Shaikh Managing Director of Regent Business School. Photo: Supplied



DURBAN – Regent Business School has announced the opening of iLeadLAB – a new ‘Employability Unit’.

This new initiative is aimed at empowering young people with core skills and competencies to creatively bridge the gap between education and the demands of the 21st century workplace.





It is aimed at unemployed youth and aspiring entrepreneurs. According to the business school, employability and enterprise are key elements of this mission and defines the commitment to diversity and inclusivity with regard to employability and entrepreneurship.





The iLeadLAB, the Employability Unit at Regent Business School, is the brainchild of the institute’s Managing Director, Dr Ahmed Shaikh. According to Shaikh, the iLeadLAB is a direct response to the accelerated pace of technological transformation and labour market disruption.





"Gone are the days of copy-paste employment and training strategies. Global business requires dynamic, qualified individuals who are in sync with the demands of a rapidly-changing digital workforce. The new upskill is multi-skilling and our Employability Centre helps turn students into innovators and entrepreneurs to be reckoned with," explained Shaikh.





Shaikh points out that corporates are increasingly looking for high-performance individuals who will pack a powerful punch within their internal business culture and external stakeholder-engagement environments. “With businesses around the world using more technology to simplify or amplify operations, the pressure is on for employees to evolve too.





A group of Regent Business School students have been selected for a pioneering 10-day bootcamp at the Employability Unit’s iLeadLAB.





Besides being taught how to flex their critical and creative thinking muscles to thrive in dynamic world markets, the students were exposed to a wide variety of skills and experiences that included hands-on training in the art of successful communication, information literacy, global citizenship and exposure to 3D printing amongst other things.





