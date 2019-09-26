Regulations for pet food found in need of a review







JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is reviewing regulations around the manufacture of pet food and has proposed changes to the Feeds and Pet Food Bill and the Fertiliser Bill. It said in a statement yesterday that it was inviting public comment.

Major changes proposed in the bills are the licensing of facilities that manufacture fertilisers, animal feed and pet food, moving away from the model of pre-approval of all animal feed products before putting them on the market.





Another change is that feed manufactured on commercial farms will now be regulated, resulting in some farms being required to register their manufacturing facilities.





“Since 1947, there have been significant changes in animal feeds, fertilisers and the manner in which they are processed. These changes have resulted in a review of the regulatory framework being considered in order to put more emphasis on food and environmental safety as well as reducing regulatory burden,” the department said.





The views gathered from these workshops would be used to improve the draft bills.





