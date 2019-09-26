JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is reviewing regulations around the manufacture of pet food and has proposed changes to the Feeds and Pet Food Bill and the Fertiliser Bill.
It said in a statement yesterday that it was inviting public comment.
Major changes proposed in the bills are the licensing of facilities that manufacture fertilisers, animal feed and pet food, moving away from the model of pre-approval of all animal feed products before putting them on the market.