Relief as violent taxi strike comes to an end

THE Nelson Mandela Municipality has announced that the violent taxi strike that brought the city to its knees has ended.

On Tuesday last week, taxi drivers embarked on a strike, claiming their bosses had kept Covid-19 relief funds to themselves.

In a statement, the municipality said its role was to attempt to bring role-players together to find a resolution.

The metro said: “A name-list of drivers will be submitted to the Department of Labour to commence with an audit concerning the drivers whose Covid19 monies are in question.

It added that this list would be submitted by Monday, May 31, and the department woull be given seven working days to respond.

“As a metro, we remain committed to the process of bringing role-players together to ensure an amicable solution and an end to the violent and destructive strike,” it said.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga also confirmed that the strike was over.

In a Facebook post, he said: “I am happy to announce that the taxi strike is over. Taxis will be available tomorrow (Saturday). We thank all the role-players and stakeholders for coming to the table and resolving this.

“Our residents deserve better, and as the metro leadership, we are proud to have facilitated an amicable outcome,” he said.

Santaco taxi association released a statement also saying that they were pleased that an agreement was reached within the taxi industry.

The association also apologised for the violence caused by the taxi drivers.

“We as the Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Taxi Council would like to unconditionally apologise to the commuters and citizens who have been impacted by illegal actions by the taxi drivers.

The association distanced itself from the taxi strike. “It came to our attention that these actions were taken by the taxi drivers without the knowledge of the association leadership,” the association said.

The association also pleaded with the taxi drivers to stop illegal actions. “We also plead with all taxi drivers who might be behind this illegal action to desist with their actions as it has put our organisation in a bad light,” it said.

“Their reckless actions have the potential of derailing the strides we made in transforming our industry,” the association added.

The strike affected Gqeberha and Kariega, which is 30 minutes from the coastal city. Kariega is also serviced by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Businesses, schools, hospitals, some shopping centres and clinics closed.

On Thursday evening, Bhanga said people who worked in various industries lost income because of the strike.

Six taxi drivers were arrested for burning tyres on the road. They will appear in court on June 13.

The police said a case of malicious damage to property had been opened.

During the strike, eight buses belonging to the Algoa Bus company were set alight at the Motherwell depot on Wednesday night. No one has been arrested for the torching of the buses.

