Reopening of economy might prevent slide off fiscal cliff

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – Big business has welcomed the positive impact on the weakened economy of the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which saw alcohol and tobacco products back on the shelves. Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) yesterday said the significant reopening of the economy, which also allows for leisure travel across provinces, could rescue the economy from falling off a fiscal cliff. BLSA managing director of policy and legislation Tebele Luthuli said business must guard against sacrificing lives in its quest to push the country towards regaining a positive economic trajectory. “This move to unlock the economy does not mean we can let our guard down. As big business, we commend the government, civil society and all stakeholders for their collective efforts to preserve the health and well-being of the people of this country, and at the same time try to protect the economy,” Luthuli said. “As we collectively look to the post-Covid-19 future, we have an immense task before us to rebuild our shattered economy.”

The introduction of the national lockdown at the end of March, which came on top of a decade-long sluggishness in the economy, pushed South Africa deeper into technical recession.

Rating agencies slashed the country’s credit rating further into junk.

Economic growth is forecast to suffer the worst contraction in 90 years, while unemployment is projected to rise to unprecedented levels.

Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana said the move to level 2 was long overdue, as the illicit trade in alcohol and cigarettes had deprived the State of legitimate tax revenue.

“We must now focus on making sure that we rebuild our economy and restore the integrity of our systems of governance,” Pityana said.

“There is a lack of decisiveness; one would say almost reckless conduct in terms of the government’s approach to what needs to be done to restore the economy to good health.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers economist Christie Viljoen said easing the restrictions boded well for the economy, as it needed a jump start from its current levels of growth.

“This is undoubtedly a positive development of the economy, as it opens up hospitality and tourism sectors that have been shut for many, many months,” he said.

Many South Africans had continued to purchase alcohol and cigarettes during the lockdown, but a large number of them were now likely to return to formal retail options, thereby reducing the size of the illicit market, he said.

“However, the black market has flourished in recent months and will certainly not disappear,” Viljoen said. “As such, retailers of these products will see markedly different trading conditions – and competitors – as they reopen under lockdown level 2.” | Siphelele Dludla