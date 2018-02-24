JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will reportedly have his day in court after all.

On Sunday, a City Press article reported that the former president would have charges, previously withdrawn against him, reinstated. The publication reported that the decision was taken unanimously by five senior prosecutors.

Zuma faces 18 charges‚ which include corruption‚ money laundering, racketeering stemming from 783 dubious payments he allegedly received. The original charges were withdrawn against him in April of 2009.

Prosecutors have reportedly signed a memorandum with recommendations, which has been handed over to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams.

The publication reports that sources have said that Zuma and other co-accused will be informed prior to a public announcement being made.

In October 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed Zuma’s bid to appeal against a previous ruling that he could face charges.

Both Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) approached the SCA in order to overturn a Pretoria High Court judgment which had previously ruled that charges could be reinstated against Zuma.

Advocate Kemp J Kemp, who represented Zuma admitted in the SCA in September 2017 that he agreed with the Pretoria High Court that the decision to withdraw the charges against the former President were irrational.

The Pretoria High Court ruled that Cyril Ramaphosa must, in his capacity as President, appoint a new NDPP.

Zuma is expected to be central to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Zuma said he made this decision after the investigation and remedial action of the Public Protector and the order by the North Gauteng High Court.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE