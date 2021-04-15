Reserve bank does not see disruption from global policy normalisation

SA financial markets are unlikely to be severely disrupted as global central banks normalise policy, and a balanced inflation outlook means domestic interest rates can stay low, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday.

Kganyago said in an interview that even if capital outflows did materialise as other central banks taper asset purchases or raise rates, the South African Reserve Bank's focus was on inflation.

"Our inflation is contained. Monetary policy will not come with a stance that tries to stem capital outflows. That's not our reaction function ... For as long as inflation on a forward-looking basis is contained, there is no need to adjust policy," he said.

The central bank of Africa's most industrialised nation slashed lending rates by 300 basis points to a record low of 3.5% in 2020 to soften the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it has kept them on hold at its last four policy meetings.