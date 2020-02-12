JOHANNESBURG - South African retail sales fell 0.4% year-on-year in December following an increasing of 2.6% in November, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis sales were down 3.1%. They were up 0.8% in the three months to the end of December compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.
According to Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM, the rand extended gains against the Dollar on Wednesday, despite the high unemployment figures and disappointing manufacturing production data released earlier this week.