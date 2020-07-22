Retail trade sales fall 12% in May on Covid-19 lockdown restrictions

JOHANNESBURG - Retail trade sales in South Africa fell by 12 percent year-on-year in May as a result of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic restrictions which prohibited the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) said the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown regulations since the end of March have had an extensive impact on economic activity.

South Africa went into a strict countrywide lockdown on 27 March to curb the spread of the novel Covid-19 which saw only essential goods being sold and a number of industry activity coming to a halt.

StatsSA said the main contributors to the 12 percent decrease were all ‘other’ retailers, retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores, and general dealers.

The statistics agency said the largest negative annual growth rates were recorded for all ‘other’ retailers which plunged 55.5 percent.

Retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment fell by 30.1 percent and retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores declined by 29.1 percent.

In the three months ended in May, retail trade sales decreased by 19.5 percent compared with the three months ended May 2019.

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 74.2 percent in May compared with April.

This followed month-on-month changes of -50.7 percent in April 2020 and 6.7 percent in March.

In the three months ended May 2020, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 18.9 percent compared with the previous three months.

BUSINESS REPORT