Revamp of Gateway Pick n Pay Clothing part of its major expansion plan

Pick n Pay Clothing has unveiled the revamp of its Gateway flagship store in Durban, featuring a new design inspired by KwaZulu-Natal and a green-star rating to minimise its environmental impact. The retailer said in a statement last week the revamped store was part of its broader expansion strategy.

Pick n Pay is growing its presence by revamping stores and opening around 50 new stores this year, adding to the 58 new stores opened last year. It now has 385 standalone stores and plans to further accelerate its growth by increasing the space allocated to clothing in 170 supermarkets and hypermarkets. The entrance to the fitting rooms at the new Pick n Pay Clothing store gives a sense of place, with a map of KwaZulu-Natal and cut-outs of the Drakensberg Mountains. Picture: Supplied In the coming months, the La Lucia Pick n Pay Clothing store would also be revamped, and two new stores are to be opened in Durban.

Hazel Pillay, managing executive of Pick n Pay Clothing, said the revamps of their flagship store were personalised to the region so that customers could resonate and identify with the unique design features. “The Gateway store features innovative design elements like sugar-cane panels on the ceiling and light fixtures shaped like the Tugela River. Customers will also see local tribal prints on fixtures, celebrating local culture. “We engaged local artisans from Durban to create baskets installed above our tills and as decorative art, adding a unique hand-made touch and fostering a sense of community,” said Pillay.