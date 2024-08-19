Revived Metro Rail key to growing economy, creating jobs and saving workers’ money

By Solly Phetoe South Africa is known for our many challenges, equally we are envied as a nation with great potential that has risen to overcome many an adversity.

We correctly hold the government to account and where it does badly, we demand better. All too often we miss the green shoots signalling we are turning the corner. Metro Rail has occupied headlines for all the wrong reasons, yet it is showing signs of recovery that will benefit workers and the economy. At its peak, Metro Rail transported 10 million urban commuter passengers. It provided passengers with a fast means of travel helping to reduce traffic congestion.

It was cheap, with state support providing relief for workers battling to provide for their families. Its stations sustained local SMMEs. Tragically, it did not escape the decade of state capture with former executives and criminal syndicates reproducing the exact same litany of looting inflicted upon Transnet and Eskom. Trains were purchased surrounded by corruption allegations, the new locomotives did not fit South African train platforms, 3 000 ghost posts were uncovered, and more than 100 locomotives were destroyed by arson with reports of inside complicity.

A former regional manager was found to be involved in cable and infrastructure theft that stripped many lines to the point of collapse! Security guards trying to protect this infrastructure were attacked by gangs. Covid-19 threatened to be the final nail in the coffin with informal settlements encroaching and literally swallowing lines and platforms. The near collapse of Metro Rail robbed millions of what was once cheap and reliable transport. Its deterioration over the years with endless delays saw workers struggle to be on time for work. The rampant crime on carriages made commuting a nightmare for women and children.

It was a tragedy for the working class. And many of these challenges remain. What has changed is we are now seeing new leadership implementing a plan to rebuild Metro Rail, not only to recover from the past decade but to put in place a passenger rail service fit for the future. Commuters have seen the new blue trains in service signalling the reopening of various lines. These are a far cry over the old yellow trains. They are fitted with CCTV in all carriages, doors will not close if passengers are in the way, trains will not move with any doors open. All of these are linked to the driver, security teams, and Metro Rail’s operations centres.

Each train service is accompanied by four security guards. Eating, drinking, hawking etc on carriages will no longer be allowed to help keep carriages clean. The majority of lines have been reopened with the remainder scheduled for the end of 2024. One cannot overstate the damage done to Metro Rail’s infrastructure with not only cables stolen and signals broken, but even railway lines disappearing!

Metro Rail has begun a painstaking process of rebuilding and most importantly securing its lines, station by station. This is critical as there is no point in fixing lines only to leave them unprotected and open to theft once again. This approach of rebuilding with security in place has enabled the reopening of various stations. While the price of security is costly, it is a small price to pay when compared to the cost of infrastructure, and the needs of working-class communities. Once lines are secured and the stations rebuilt, trains are able to stop at these stations again. As cable and signals are restored, trains are able to travel at a higher speed helping to cut commuting times.

The rebuilding of lines and stations is an invaluable injection for the construction industry. Revamped stations provide space for SMMEs to sell their goods. Cooperatives from local communities are being employed to keep stations clean. As these happen, Metro Rail is able to add more trains during peak hour to reduce congestion on carriages and enable more passengers to leave our roads. The objective is once again to see Metro Rail collecting passengers every 10 minutes during peak periods.

As part of the revamping and modernisation of Metro Rail, similar efforts are being made at its operational centres, with live feeds alerting it to delays, signal damage or cable theft. Live CCTV footage has been installed for all stations and rail crossings to ensure all components from drivers to security, from stations to operation centres are constantly aware and able to intervene on any matter to ensure the safety of commuters, workers, the public, and the infrastructure. All of these efforts and progress, provide hope. They need our support to be sustained and succeed.

As commuters we need a clean, safe and reliable train service so we must own and defend it. We should not vandalise or allow others to commit criminal activities on the trains. As workers at Metro Rail and its partners, we must ensure we do our bit, including reporting those involved in corruption and criminal activities to the police. As communities, we must work with Metro Rail and its security to ensure its property is protected from theft and vandalism, and informal housing does not encroach upon its land.

The government must give Metro Rail the support it needs, including ensuring at the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that is has the funds needed to reopen the remaining lines and platforms and to ensure its infrastructure and commuters are safe at all times. It means the SAPS, SSA, SANDF, the NPA, and the courts must play their part in protecting Metro Rail. A modern, reliable, safe and affordable Metro Rail is being rebuilt under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government. But it needs our support. If achieved, it will save workers millions of rand in wages and reduce commuting times and traffic. It will boost economic productivity and employment. Cosatu and its tireless affiliate, the SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) will continue to fight for Metro Rail to be given the support it needs.