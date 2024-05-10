In a trading statement for the six months ended March 31 yesterday, the group said its headline earnings were likely to rise to between 18% and 23% higher than the R216.8 million reported for the prior corresponding period.

Food brands group RFG Holdings expects its interim earnings to rise as much as 23%.

Earnings per share were likely to be 83.3 cents, or between 18% to 23% higher, at 98.3c – 102.5c. Headline earnings per share were likely to rise 83.2c, or between 18% to 23% higher, at 98.2c – 102.3c.

It said: “Revenue growth in the regional segment for the period was mainly driven by price inflation in an environment of lower sales volumes in certain product categories due to the weak consumer environment.”

“International revenue declined due to softer global pricing, lower opening stock levels and operational challenges at the Cape Town port, partially offset by foreign exchange gains,” it said.