‘Rise of fintech disrupts old-style finance sector in SA’ - Andrew Bahlmann

By Andrew Bahlmann The financial technology (fintech) sector is rapidly transforming the financial landscape globally, and South Africa is no exception. The emergence of fintech start-ups has introduced innovative solutions that challenge traditional financial institutions, offering consumers and businesses more efficient, accessible and cost-effective financial services.

This disruption is particularly evident in three areas: mobile payments, wealth management, and crowdfunding. In each, fintech’s impact is reshaping the way financial services are delivered and consumed. Mobile payments are one of the most significant fintech innovations in South Africa, driven by the high penetration of cellphones and the need for accessible financial services. Companies like SnapScan, Zapper, and Yoco are leading the charge, providing easy-to-use mobile payment solutions that enable consumers to make transactions quickly and securely using their smartphones. These solutions are particularly beneficial in a country where a significant portion of the population remains unbanked or underbanked, offering them a convenient alternative to traditional banking methods.

The rise of mobile payments has both improved financial inclusion and increased competition among service providers. It has compelled traditional banks to innovate and enhance their digital offerings to retain customers and stay relevant, thereby improving financial products and services to the ultimate benefit of consumers in South Africa. Fintech is also making strides in the wealth-management sector, democratising access to investment opportunities previously reserved for the affluent. Platforms like EasyEquities and Franc provide user-friendly interfaces that allow individuals to invest in a wide range of assets with minimal capital. These platforms leverage technology to lower costs and simplify the investment process, making it accessible to a broader audience. Like banks, traditional wealth-management firms are feeling the pressure to adapt to this new reality. To compete, they are increasingly incorporating digital tools and robo-advisers into their service offerings, providing clients with a hybrid model that combines human expertise with technological efficiency. This adaptation is crucial for maintaining their client base and attracting younger, tech-savvy investors who prefer digital solutions.

Crowdfunding is another area where fintech is making a significant impact. Platforms like Thundafund and Uprise.Africa are providing entrepreneurs with alternative funding sources, bypassing traditional banking channels. These platforms enable start-ups and small businesses to raise capital directly from the public, fostering innovation and supporting the growth of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The success of crowdfunding highlights an evolution of the financing landscape, whereby businesses no longer solely rely on banks for funding. This shift presents a challenge for traditional financial institutions, which must now find ways to engage with and support the growing number of entrepreneurs seeking alternative funding methods. By offering tailored services and partnerships with crowdfunding platforms, banks can still play a vital role in this evolving ecosystem. Challenges and opportunities for traditional financial institutions

The rise of fintech presents both challenges and opportunities for established financial institutions in South Africa. One of the primary challenges is the need to innovate and adapt to a rapidly changing market. Traditional banks must invest in technology and digital transformation to remain competitive – but this can be costly and complex. Otherwise they face the risk of losing market share to agile fintech start-ups that can offer more personalised and efficient services. The fintech revolution also offers opportunities for collaboration and growth. By partnering with fintech companies, traditional financial institutions can short-circuit the time to develop new technologies and business models to enhance their service offerings. By embracing innovation and working closely with fintech companies, traditional banks can remain relevant in this dynamic environment. As fintech continues to disrupt the financial sector, the need for a robust regulatory framework becomes increasingly important. In South Africa, regulators are working to create an environment that fosters innovation while ensuring investor protection and financial stability. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) are at the forefront of these efforts, developing guidelines and regulations that address the unique challenges posed by fintech.

One of the key considerations for regulators is striking the right balance between encouraging innovation and protecting consumers. Overly stringent regulations could stifle the growth of fintech start-ups, while lax regulations could expose consumers to undue risks. By adopting a balanced approach, regulators can support the growth of the fintech sector while safeguarding the interests of investors and maintaining financial stability. Furthermore, a balanced regulatory framework is essential to support the growth of the fintech sector while ensuring investor protection and financial stability. As South Africa navigates this evolving landscape, collaboration between fintech and traditional finance will be crucial in shaping the future of the country’s financial services sector. Andrew Bahlmann is CEO of corporate and advisory, Deal Leaders International