Rising matric pass rate: Why verification matters now more than ever

By Jennifer Barkhuizen With the 2024 matric pass rate on the rise, employers face an influx of job applicants. But how can companies ensure they’re hiring candidates based on genuine qualifications? asks Jennifer Barkhuizen.

South Africa has celebrated a notable increase in the matric pass rate for 2024 - from 82.9% in 20231 to 87.3% - reflecting resilience and dedication from the matric class of 2024 and the education system. For students, this achievement opens doors to tertiary education and career opportunities. However, for employers, it brings a fresh wave of job-seekers vying for entry-level positions.

This increase in the number of graduates is undeniably positive, but it can introduce challenges in recruitment. With more candidates entering the job market, the competition for limited roles has intensified. This dynamic is compounded by South Africa’s persistently high unemployment rate, currently exceeding 32.1%2.

As the pressure mounts to secure employment, some individuals may feel the need to misrepresent their academic credentials, hoping to gain an edge in the highly competitive job market. While this achievement is worth celebrating, it brings to light critical challenges in the hiring landscape that require attention. The growing pool of job-seekers only makes it more crucial for businesses to verify the authenticity of qualifications and academic records.

Qualification fraud has become a persistent issue in South Africa, and businesses must be vigilant to avoid costly mistakes. Failing to properly vet candidates can lead to financial losses, reputational damage, and reduced operational efficiency. Why verifying matric qualifications matters

The matric certificate is often the first academic milestone in a candidate’s professional journey. It signals not only their educational accomplishments but also their readiness to enter the workforce. However, the rise of fraudulent certificates - often circulated through social media - has cast doubt on the validity of many qualifications. Employers who overlook matric verification risk hiring individuals who may lack the knowledge or skills required for the job. This can lead to significant setbacks, particularly in industries that depend on foundational competencies.

By verifying matric results, companies can ensure that their hiring decisions are based on accurate and legitimate credentials. Additionally, verification supports equity in recruitment by ensuring that all candidates are evaluated on the same verifiable standards. It protects both the integrity of the hiring process and the opportunities available to genuinely qualified individuals. What happens when verification is ignored

Fraudulent qualifications can have far-reaching consequences. A single unqualified hire can disrupt team dynamics, lower productivity, and even jeopardise client relationships. For businesses operating in high-stakes environments, the risks are even greater. In South Africa, the prevalence of fake matric certificates has grown alongside technological advancements, which have made it easier for individuals to forge academic documents.

This trend poses a unique challenge for employers, who must balance efficiency in recruitment with the need for thorough due diligence. Moreover, hiring candidates with fraudulent qualifications can erode trust within an organisation. When employees or stakeholders discover that standards have been compromised, it can undermine morale and organisational culture.

Empowering employers through best practices While the risks are significant, employers can adopt proactive measures to safeguard their recruitment processes: Develop robust screening policies: Make matric verification a non-negotiable part of the hiring process.

Train HR teams: Equip recruitment professionals with the tools and knowledge to identify and address potential fraud. Leverage digital solutions: Adopt advanced digital verification tools to simplify processes and ensure accuracy. By integrating these practices into their workflows, companies can mitigate the risks associated with qualification fraud while creating a culture of accountability and transparency.

The broader impact of verification Beyond individual hires, verifying matric certificates affects business success. By building a workforce built on genuine qualifications, organisations are better equipped to meet the demands of an ever-evolving market. For businesses that prioritise this, it means greater levels of innovation and thinking, productivity, and sustainable growth.

Moreover, by prioritising ethical hiring practices, businesses set the benchmark for professionalism and trust within their industries. These efforts not only bolster their reputation but also strengthen the broader job market, fostering a culture of accountability and transparency. At the heart of these efforts lies a commitment to integrity - ensuring that every employee has earned their place based on merit and achievement.