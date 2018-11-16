The road to the 2019 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit kicked-off in Durban today, with senior leaders from both Durban and KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - The road to the 2019 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit kicked-off in Durban today, with senior leaders from both Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and Africa Business News. In attendance was Managing Director of the ABN group, Roberta Naicker, Managing Editor and KZN Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs MEC, Sihle Zikalala.

Zikalala said, that on behalf of the Government of KwaZulu-Natal, they are truly honoured to host, for the first time, the prestigious Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit.

:"This Leading Women Summit has earned a global reputation to be Africa’s prime event that seeks to unlock the potential of women across industries, across sectors, as well as in every sphere of life. It is known to be an inspiration and to connect and empower women in the world,” commented, KZN Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs MEC, Sihle Zikalala.

“It is a Summit that will remind us that Africa will remain culturally and political backward and undeveloped as long as there is still persistent undermining of the humanity and the dignity of women," concluded Zikalala.

The Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit celebrates doers and doings; it is a source of inspiration and support that connects and empowers women around the continent.

This event is expected to bring together visionaries, builders, innovators and connectors who are shaping the female narrative in Africa.

“It’s a matter of great pride that Forbes Woman Africa is hosting its fourth annual summit, which will be a fantastic meeting ground bringing together some of Africa’s brightest minds under one roof,” explained Methil Renuka, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa.

Managing Director of the ABN group, Roberta Naicker, "We are excited to be staging this prime event in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and bringing together some of the most exciting female leaders on the continent".

Featuring keynote talks, panel discussions, one-on-one interviews and interstitial spotlights, the 2019 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit will bring together the voices and insights of a diverse range of female luminaries.

The Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit has become synonymous with wide-ranging programming designed to inspire action and fuel creative fires that will span five core pillars: Leadership, Business, Sports, Entertainment and Science.

The Forbes Woman Africa Awards gala dinner will round-off a dynamic day, celebrating some of Africa’s leading women across a dozen key categories.

The invitees include a diverse group of leading women from business, technology, science, philanthropy, media and the arts.

The 2019 FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit will take place on International Women's Day on March 8, and will be hosted in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

