Rob Rose, respected journalist and author of ‘Steinheist’, steps down as editor of the Financial Mail

Highly respected journalist and editor Rob Rose is leaving his position as the editor of the Financial Mail. Rose, told Business Report that he was leaving, saying the time was right.

Rose said: “I have been with the company for many years and stood as editor of the Financial Mail for the past eight years. I want to try something new and different, which is why I am stepping down.” Rose is a multi-award-winning investigative journalist and editor. He worked for Business Day and at the Sunday Times as an investigative journalist and as Business Times' editor.

He is also an author and his first book was The Grand Scam: How Barry Tannenbaum Conned South Africa’s Business Elite. He won the Taco Kuiper Award for investigative journalism, named South African financial journalist of the year, South African legal journalist of the year, and Forum for African Investigative Reporters (FAIR) journalist of the year. In 2011, he was awarded the Nieman Fellowship to study at Harvard University.

His book, The Grand Slam, focused on how he uncovered on of the biggest financial fraud cases in the country’s history. The more recent scandal that rocked the financial world that Rose focused on was the Steinhoff scandal. The Steinhoff crash wiped billions off the JSE, the net worth of tycoon Christo Wiese and the pension funds of ordinary South Africans.