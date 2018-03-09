JOHANNESBURG - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country is pursuing military cooperation with Zimbabwe and looking at opportunities in the diamond sector as well as fully implementing a $3 billion joint platinum project near Harare, Reuters reported.
On a tour of Africa Lavrov held meetings with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and senior government officials, and signed an agreement to establish a special economic zone for Russian firms to manufacture goods for export.
- African News Agency (ANA)