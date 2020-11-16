Rwanda to host virtual Africa mining forum

JOHANNESBURG - Rwanda will on Monday participate in the first of a five-day virtual Africa Mining Forum.

“Africa Mining Forum, is a premium mining investment tool providing a unique opportunity for junior miners and investors seeking opportunities in African emerging as well as mature mining markets,” event manager Elodie Delagneau said in a statement.

“The current pandemic has undoubtedly exposed some weaknesses and vulnerabilities of the supply value chain and will force miners to anticipate and mitigate price volatility and downturns in the future to encourage investors’ decision making.”

The Africa Mining Forum 2020 will take place in Kigali, Rwanda.

In a statement by Rwanda mines, petroleum and gas, a board Ministerial Forum with government representatives from DRC, Rwanda, Botswana and Lesotho during the event will give an in-depth view of how the mining sectors in these regions have survived under Covid-19 conditions.