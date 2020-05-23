S&P forecasts South Africa's economy to shrink 4.5% in 2020

JOHANNESBURG - S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it projects South Africa’s economy to shrink by 4.5% this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted production and consumption.





In April, S&P downgraded South Africa’s credit rating further into non-investment-grade territory, saying COVID-19-related pressures would have significant adverse implications for the country’s already-ailing economy and for tax revenues.



