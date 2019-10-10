FILE PHOTO: The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City

JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency S&P Global’s South Africa analyst said on Thursday there was no immediate pressure to change the country’s sovereign rating, despite weak economic growth and a growing debt burden.

Africa’s most industrialised economy is ranked at sub-investment grade by S&P and Fitch, two of the three main ratings firms, with recent downgrades linked mainly to the weak economy, bailouts for state firms and concerns about governance and corruption.

S&P Global’s long-term foreign-currency rating for South Africa’s debt is ‘BB’. Its stable outlook is one reason why analyst Gardner Rusike told a ratings conference that the rating was unlikely to change soon.





“We don’t believe that there is immediate pressure to change the ratings in the near term,” Rusike said.



