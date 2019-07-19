South African Aerospace Maritime and Defence Export Council CEO Sandile Ndlovu. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Aerospace Maritime and Defence Export Council (SAAMDEC) has made a breakthrough in identifying key strategic areas in which to collaborate with the Indian defence industry, CEO Sandile Ndlovu has said. In a statement issued on Thursday, Ndlovu said proposed areas of co-operation included small and medium calibre ammunition, artillery, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, unmanned aerial vehicles, robotics and artificial intelligence.

He said the council would identify local companies to be paird with Indian firms in identifying specific areas of collaboration within these broad topics.

Interactions so far had been fruitful, with the council visiting the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Ndlovu said.

"Their objectives are the same and they both enjoy the support of their government ... We managed to agree with our Indian counterparts that regarding procurement, they will share current opportunities with ourselves," he said.

"In some instances, they have already informed us of what the Indian army needs. It is up to our exporters to grab those opportunities."

- African News Agency (ANA)