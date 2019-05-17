File image

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ethiopian government minister Wondimu ekle Sigo, Ghana Grid Co, Lilongwe Water Board and several renewable energy generation projects were among the winners at the annual African Power, Energy & Water industry awards this week. At the sidelines of the African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference and exhibition in Cape Town, Sigo received a lifetime achievement award after a career which saw him involved in water and energy projects including the 6,000 MW hydropower Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which is under construction on the Blue Nile.

Other awards went to winners from Ghana, Malawi, Rwanda and South Africa, including Jasandra Nyker, CEO of BioTherm Energy in South Africa, whose company started building biotherm energy into a renewable energy investment and development platform eight years ago.

BioTherm has expanded its development activities to build a pan African business by winning projects in Zambia, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Iviore and Ghana, and has also won large scale projects with some of the leading global mining companies.

The outstanding youth leader award went to Astria Fataki, originally from Togo, who from 2013 to 2015 coordinated the contractual and legal construction of two public-private partnership projects for the construction and operation of photovoltaic solar power plants in Mali and Chad. In 2016, she founded pan-African organisation Energy Generation to develop young Africans’ entrepreneurial initiatives in the energy sector.

Power service provider of the year went to Ghana Grid Company which provides electricity transmission services in Ghana and elsewhere in West Africa.

Other winners included water service provider of the year, Malawi's Lilongwe Water Board and South Africa's Kathu Solar Thermal Power Plant in the grid-tied renewable energy project category while Rwanda's Rubagabaga Hydropower Limited came out tops in the small-scale sustainable energy project section.

- African News Agency (ANA)