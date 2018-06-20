JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly to 4.4 percent in May from 4.5 percent in April, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index increased by 0.2 percent in May compared with the previous month, Statistics South Africa said.

Annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages was unchanged at 3.4 percent.

Month-on-month increases were recorded for vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, milk, eggs and cheese, fish and meat.

Decreases were recorded for fruit, sugar, sweets and desserts, bread and cereals, as well as oils and fats.

Stats SA said transport costs increased by 1.2 percent between April and May 2018, mainly due to an increase in the price of petrol of 49 cents per litre.

