SA audit chief concerned how virus funds were spent

By Prinesha Naidoo

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s government spent almost half of the 147.4 billion rand ($8.8 billion) in direct funds allocated for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by the end of July, money the country’s Auditor-General says landed in a “weak control environment.”

The first audit report on the financial management of the government’s virus response comes as a graft scandal related to the procurement of personal protective and medical equipment engulfs the nation.

“We are concerned about the indicators of high risk of fraud and abuse we observed – not only in the areas that we were able to audit, but also where information for auditing was not forthcoming, which could be a deliberate tactic to frustrate our audit efforts,” Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said Wednesday in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 500 billion-rand support package to offset the damage wrought by the virus and direct resources to the country’s health response in April. That included 310 billion rand of mostly indirect relief through tax measures, income protection and loan guarantees, and 190 billion rand in direct funds.