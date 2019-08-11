SA Breweries calls on youth-owned agribusinesses to apply for its KickStart’s programme. PHOTO: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – South African Breweries (SAB) on Thursday has called on youth-owned businesses in the agricultural sector to apply for its KickStart’s Urban Agriculture programme which aims to create sustainable employment. The Urban Agriculture programme, now in its second year, looks to invest in high potential farming businesses by integrating technology solutions that will grow the businesses and create lasting employment.

In a statement, enterprise development manager, SAB and AB InBev Africa, Phumzile Chifunyise said the 15-month business development programme provides successful participants with technical and operational training, hydroponic infrastructure investment, industry-based mentorship, as well as market access.

“As a 97 percent homegrown organisation, farming is key to our business. To strengthen the market and ultimately create jobs outside of our core business, we want to attract young people to agriculture, through technology,” she said.

Hydroponic systems are an advanced farming methodology that is of high intensity, that is water and high nutrition based in which the planting is not dependent on soil, Chifunyise explained.

“By introducing young farmers to this advanced process, we are looking to grow and bring a young face to agriculture, while rapidly increasing their output, she added.

The programme is open to entrepreneurs aged 18-35, with a minimum of one-year farming experience. The farm space should be in the region of 1500m² that is currently used to produce plant-based produce or crop on a revenue generating basis, with potential to scale.

Entrepreneurs should apply before September, 1 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GYDJZKD, Chifunyise said.

African News Agency (ANA)