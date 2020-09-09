SA business confidence recovers in third quarter

JOHANNESBURG - South African business confidence unexpectedly recovered in the third quarter to levels last seen before the coronavirus and restrictions to curb its spread, indicating the economy may have passed the low point in its cycle.

A quarterly gauge measuring sentiment rose to 24 from a record low of 5 in the previous three months, FirstRand’s Rand Merchant Bank unit said Wednesday in a statement. That’s the highest level since the last quarter of 2019, when the index measured 26. The median estimate of three economists in a Bloomberg survey was for the indicator, which is compiled by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research, to rise to 8.

The improvement in business sentiment could mean that the 51 percent annualised contraction in gross domestic product in the three months through June was the worst point in this cycle, said Ettienne le Roux, RMB’s chief economist. GDP could rebound and grow by an annualised 20 percent to 25 percent in the current three-month period, according to RMB.

The sub-index measuring wholesale confidence gained the most, rising to 33 from 4 in the second quarter. That was driven by a “vibrant agricultural sector that boosted certain consumer goods sales” and a continued recovery in international trade. Agriculture was the only sector that expanded amid virus restrictions in the second quarter, Statistics South Africa data showed Tuesday.

