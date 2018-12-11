CAPE TOWN - A delegation of South African businesses arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday to participate in the inaugural Intra- African Trade Fair (IATF), the department of trade and industry (DTI) said.



In a statement, DTI said the delegation included buyers and sellers in the agro-processing, aerospace, chemicals, clothing and textile, electro-technical, metals, mining and plastic fabrication sectors.





"The trade fair will provide a platform for sharing trade, investment and market information and enabling buyers and sellers, investors and countries to meet, discuss and conclude business deals," the statement said.





Olivia Fuka, business development manager for Africa at GET Mining Services, was part of the delegation and said she hoped the trade fair would provide exposure for her Johannesburg-based firm.





"I’m expecting to see a lot of new businesspeople in our industry especially in mining and construction as this is a continental event that will pave the way for Africa’s businesses that want to trade with each other," said Fuka.





"There is also a lot of infrastructural programmes that are coming out of Africa and being here gives us an opportunity and exposure to grow our footprint in different countries."



